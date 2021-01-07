NAPOLEON — Two area fire departments responded to a blaze early Wednesday evening at 7:10 p.m.
Napoleon Fire Department was called to 11 Sutherland Ave. for a report of a shed fire, which had spread to a nearby trailer. Providing mutual aid was Ridgeville Township Fire Department.
According to scanner traffic, first responders on the scene reported that there were propane tanks inside the trailer, with two exploding.
The fire was contained by 7:28 p.m. Crews stayed on the scene to check for fire extension in the trailer.
