The Defiance Fire Department responded to a reported gasoline leak Tuesday morning.
The initial call came from a resident on Shawnee Drive at 8:35 a.m., who reported a gasoline odor.
Upon arrival, crews were able to sense the odor intermittently. A sheen and gasoline odor were found in the water in several storm sewers in the area. The source was found to be from a parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 1746 S. Clinton St.
Fire crews reported there was a pump that was pumping ground water away from the underground storage tanks and into the parking lot. The water then entered the storm sewer system. Seven storm sewer catch basins were found with a petroleum product in them. The product then exited a tile that dumped into a nearby ravine.
Fire Chief Bill Wilkins reported that the source was shut down when it was located. The Defiance County HAZMAT Team, Defiance County EMA and the Ohio EPA were contacted. Wilkins relayed that a boon was placed in the ravine by fire personnel. The HAZMAT team also placed absorbent pads in the catch basins to contain the product.
Wilkins added that the scene was turned over to the Ohio EPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.