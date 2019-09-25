PLEASANT BEND — Firefighters from three counties were called Wednesday morning to a house fire in Henry County near here.
The fire was called in around 10 a.m. for a house at B-337 Henry County Road 17B, one mile northwest of Pleasant Bend in southwest Henry County.
Flames and heavy smoke were apparent when firefighters began attacking the blaze.
Firefighters from Henry, Defiance and Putnam counties were called to the scene.
The home is located on the east side of County Road 17B and is owned by Dennis Zachrich, according to the Henry County auditor's website.
Further details will be provided as they become available.
