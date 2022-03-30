CLOVERDALE — A home southwest of here in Putnam County was severely damaged by fire Monday night.
The fire burned through the metal roof of a two-story home at 24814 County Road L, and charred other parts of the exterior. Yellow police tape wrapped the home Tuesday as the fire left it uninhabitable.
The Ottoville, Kalida, Fort Jennings and Continental fire departments were called to the scene, with the first units dispatched by the county's 911 center at 6:35 p.m.
According to Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames showing after a neighbor called it in.
No injuries were reported while the home was considered a "total loss," he indicated.
The state fire marshal's office was called to help investigate.
The Ottoville Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency at the scene while the others provided mutual aid.
The home is located just east of the Paulding County line.
