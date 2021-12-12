HOLGATE — A Saturday afternoon fire severely damaged a two-story home here.
The fire reportedly began in an upstairs area late Saturday afternoon at the Emily Helberg residence, 215 Cherry St.
The Holgate/Pleasant Township Fire Deprtment responded with help from the New Bavaria, Malinta/Monroe Township and Hamler fire departments.
The home remained intact following extinguishment, but sustained significant structural damage as well as fire, smoke and water damage throughout. Part of the home's roof collapsed as the fire appears to have started in an upstairs area and traveled into the roof.
An upstairs window was blackened and broken out with fire burning through the exterior wall in at least one spot. But a vehicle parked in the garage was saved from damage.
Helberg and her two children were able to exit the home and are staying with family, according to family members.
