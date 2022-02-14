Four area fire departments battled a blaze in Defiance County's Highland Township south of Defiance Saturday afternoon that destroyed a metal pole barn and its contents.
Firefighters were called to a residence at 18388 Schubert Road at 5:07 p.m. Saturday for what was described initially as a vehicle fire, according to Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis. He noted that as his township's firefighters were traveling to the scene from their station in Ayersville they could see smoke from the barn, "so we were calling for mutual aid immediately as we were en route."
"When we arrived we had heavy black smoke," said Davis. "We did have flames coming out of the roof. We could see flames inside."
Therefore, firefighters adopted a defensive approach to the fire, taking about an hour to bring the flames under control, according to Davis.
He said the barn contained farm equipment and vehicles, including a pickup, and it also served as a shop. The contents were destroyed while part of the barn roof and walls collapsed.
"It's probably going to be a total loss," said Davis.
No cause has been determined, he explained, while the state fire marshal's office sent out an investigator on Monday.
"We have no cause as of cyet," Davis said Monday morning. "It's going to be a hard one to figure out, but there is no cause right now."
Highland Township firefighters were assisted by South Richland Fire Department as well as firefighters from Continental in Putnam County, and from Oakwood and Auglaize Township in Paulding County. About 35-40 firefighters were on the scene, using about 25,000 gallons of water, according to Davis.
A "dry hydrant" was utilized at a pond on Putnam County Road 24, just to the south of the scene, he related. Davis said this hooked into a Cooper's Farms pond, allowing the departments to run tanker shuttles to and from the scene.
The barn was far enough south of the residence that the fire posed no problem to the home.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours.
No injuries were noted.
The residence is owned by Gregory Sigler, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
