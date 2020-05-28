mcclure fire photo

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A house fire at 220 E. North St. in McClure closed U.S. 6 around 3 p.m. Thursday in the Henry County village, causing a temporary rerouting of truck traffic and other vehicles by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Authorities dispatched the Damascus Township Fire Department in McClure and the Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department to the scene as well as a unit from Liberty Center. The detour lasted until later in the afternoon. Further details were unavailable Thursday evening.

