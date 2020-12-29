NAPOLEON — A Napoleon health care facility had to relocate 20 residents following a fire at the center Monday afternoon.
According to Napoleon Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Orchards of Northcrest Living & Rehab Center, 240 Northcrest Drive.
The alarm came in at 1:35 p.m. while some of the crew members were already on an EMS call at a different location in the city. The first engine arrived on the scene at 1:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire in a resident’s room at the facility. It reportedly was being maintained by the sprinkler system. Firefighters were able to control the blaze at 1:44 p.m. The fire did not extend outside the room where it originated.
O’Brien noted that there were 20 residents who were displaced from their rooms in that part of the building. Northcrest staff members were able to relocate those residents to other areas of the facility.
There was one person checked out at the scene, a staff member who was not transported. The fire department used 79 gallons of water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, added O’Brien.
Napoleon Fire and Rescue was assisted at the scene by Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department and Napoleon Police Department.
