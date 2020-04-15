pharmacy fire photo

A fire at Okuley's Pharmacy at 1201 E. Second St. in Defiance reportedly injured one person, according to radio scanner traffic. Firefighters from three departments (Defiance, Highland Township and Noble Township) were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Some smoke could be seen emanating from the front of the building, which did not appear to be severely damaged. City police shut down East Second Street as firefighters handled the scene.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A fire at Okuley's Pharmacy at 1201 E. Second St. in Defiance reportedly injured one person, according to radio scanner traffic. Firefighters from three departments (Defiance, Highland Township and Noble Township) were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Some smoke could be seen emanating from the front of the building, which did not appear to be severely damaged. City police shut down East Second Street as firefighters handled the scene.

Load comments