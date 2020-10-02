Fire Prevention Week is here, but it won't be the same for Defiance firefighters — and those elsewhere — due to the coronavirus situation.
The annual observation begins Sunday and will continue through the week.
Normally, city firefighters would be preparing to take their safety message aimed at preventing fires into Defiance schools and daycares for kids as old as fourth grade. Too, they would allow kids to come in to tour the downtown fire station at Perry and Third streets.
But this won't be the case this year due to coronavirus concerns.
"... it's kind of disappointing for us, because it's a big deal," said Defiance Fire Lt. Aaron Hopson. "Some kids want to grow up and be firefighters, some kids want to grow up and be police officers, and we're not going to have the chance to actually give them that time to have that face-to-face contact where they can actually meet us and see us.
"They walk in, you see their eyes light up and they're excited to be here," Hopson added. "We show up to the school — some kids, they're really excited to see us, which is exciting for us to get that feedback. So, we're definitely going to miss it this year ... ."
In lieu of their personal interaction, Hopson said, firefighters will drop off coloring books and other information with school teachers who will distribute the material. Too, Hopkins passed along messages that normally would be passed along to school kids, during a Crescent-News interview this week.
They include making and practicing a household evacuation plan in case of fire or emergency.
"You should always have an escape plan in your house in case something happens, and a meeting place outside where the family would meet," said Hopson. "And then not only having the plan, but you should practice it. It doesn't do any good just to have it sitting on your refrigerator and you've never actually done it."
Another pointer is to make kids know how to use 911.
"Make sure your children know their home address and how to use 911," Hopson stated. "It's one of the first things that 911's going to ask them — the address. If we don't know where we're (firefighters) going, it's going to delay our response time."
More generally, Hopson offered these additional points:
• have your chimney checked and/or cleaned. Soot and creosote can collect in chimneys and become ignitable, or a chimney can crack, causing a potential hazard to surrounding materials. "This does happen, where fires get out of the chimney," he said. "I've probably seen half a dozen in 13 years."
• check and/or replace furnace filters. "With the temperature change now we're getting into, winter's coming, people are going to start using their furnaces more," Hopson remarked. " ... Change your filters in your furnace."
• check and replace smoke detector and carbon monoxide batteries when clocks are turned back one hour on Nov. 1. "We always tell people to check your smoke detector batteries in spring and fall," he said.
• move to the right for sirens and lights. "A lot of times what we see is people will just freeze up when they see or hear an emergency vehicle, they'll just stop right where they're at or they'll go to the left ...," explained Hopson. "When you hear sirens, see the lights, pull to the right."
