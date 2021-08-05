OTTAWA — Five additional levies for fire protection and related facilities in various Putnam County communities highlighted the list of issues that met Wednesday’s filing deadline here.
Two levies each were filed in Jackson Township and Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township while the other was brought forward in Monterey Township. Columbus Grove is proposing a bond issue for a new firehouse.
Continental Village officials also placed three levies before its voters — an additional 2-mill, five-year tax for street maintenance and construction, and two renewals for police protection and current expenses.
In all, 16 levies were placed on the ballot in Putnam County while numerous candidates for school boards, municipal offices and township trustee positions also met the filing deadline.
The list of Putnam County filings, which will be certified by the county’s board of elections on Tuesday:
Boards of education
Putnam County Educational Service Center
(elect three)
Michael Ruhe
Columbus Grove Local
(elect two)
Brian Jones (inc.)
Ned Stechschulte (inc.)
unexpired term
(elect one)
Darrick Oswald
Continental Local
(elect three)
Dean Bidlack (inc.)
Robin Etter (inc.)
Jennings Local
(elect three)
Tim Fitzpatrick (inc.)
Scott Gerdeman
Eva VonSossan (inc.)
Kalida Local
(elect three)
Bradley Niemeyer (inc.)
Emily Peck (inc.)
Greg Vonderembse (inc.)
Leipsic Local
(elect two)
John Schortgen (inc.)
Sammy Walther (inc.)
Barry Ward
Miller City-New Cleveland Local
(elect three)
Ryan Ellerbrock (inc.)
Dominic Inkrott
Eric Schroeder
Ottawa-Glandorf Local
(elect two)
David Dalrymple (inc.)
Ottoville Local
(elect three)
Marilyn Calvelage (inc.)
Kevin Landin (inc.)
Kimberley Wannemacher (inc.)
Pandora-Gilboa Local
(elect two)
Kathi Amstutz (inc.)
Dawn Schulte (inc.)
Municipal offices
Belmore
Council
(elect four)
Patrick Blasius (inc.)
Shirley Kelley (inc.)
Leslie Rayle (inc.)
Jenna Young
Cloverdale
Council
(elect four)
Sharon Barnhart
Columbus Grove
Council
(elect four)
Peter Langhals (inc.)
Skyler Mayberry (inc.)
Brian Schroeder (inc.)
Todd Wolfe
Continental
Council
(elect four)
Thomas Armey (inc.)
Jordan Streicher (inc.)
Daniel Sullivan (inc.)
Michael Varner (inc.)
Dupont
Council
(elect four)
Todd Bidlack (inc.)
Eugene Recker
William Thomsen (inc.)
Fort Jennings
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Gilboa
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Glandorf
Council
(elect four)
Kristen Heffner
Zach Klausing (inc.)
Doug Trombley
Dale Warnecke (inc.)
Board of Public Affairs
(elect one)
Christopher Recker
Kalida
Council
(elect four)
Jason Birkemeier
Logan Hanneman (inc.)
John Hopkins (inc.)
Patrick Trentman (inc.)
Board of Public Affairs
Ron Knueve (inc.)
Leipsic
Council
(elect four)
Susan Christman (inc.)
Jason Goodwin
Richard Moyer
Alan Pingle (inc.)
Rick Recker (inc.)
Miller City
Council
(elect four)
Lawrence Hermiller (inc.)
Kevin Niese
Patrick Verhoff (inc.)
Ottawa
Council
(elect three)
Timothy Maag (inc.)
David Michel (inc.)
Thomas Rosenbauer (inc.)
Ottoville
Council
(elect four)
J. Tyler Albridge
Julianne Brickner
Daniel Honingford
Darren Leis (inc.)
Jerry Markward (inc.)
Adria Petrick
Board of Public Affairs
(elect one)
Donald Davies (inc.)
Pandora
Council
(elect four)
Paul Burkholder (inc.)
Amanda Dettrow
Rolland Eisenbach (inc.)
Ricky Fricke
West Leipsic
Council
(elect four)
Robert Balbaugh
Betty Berger (inc.)
John Weekly
Teresa Weekly
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Blanchard
Jeremy Gerten
Steven Schroeder
Greensburg
James Birkemeier (inc.)
David Recker (inc.)
Jackson
Craig Brinkman (inc.)
Keith Hamburg
Leonard Horstman (inc.)
Jennings
Kevin Hoersten
David Wieging (inc.)
Liberty
Gary
Kuhlman (inc.)
Joseph Schroeder (inc.)
Monroe
Rob Howell (inc.)
Kim Okuley
Ryan Ordway (inc.)
Monterey
Gary Eickholt
Steven Hilvers (inc.)
Ottawa
Don Croy (inc.)
Steven Leopold (inc.)
Palmer
David Niese (inc.)
Louie Niese
Leo Schroeder
Perry
Ira Good
Derek Heitzman
Harold Kahle
William Rippetoe
Pleasant
R. Brent Glass
Jeff Hoyt
Jordan Pringle
Bruce Schroeder (inc.)
Cory Smith
Riley
Daniel Karhoff
Mark Kinsinger (inc.)
Scott Meyer
William Schroeder (inc.)
Sugar Creek
Jim Mull (inc.)
Kevin Siefker (inc.)
Union
Mark Kahle (inc.)
Steven Smith (inc.)
Van Buren
Douglas Mangas (inc.)
Michael Rader (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Jackson Township (Kalida Fire District): an additional 1.75-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck.
Jackson Township (Ottoville Fire District): an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck.
Union Township: a 0.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Ottawa Township: a 1.35-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: an additional 1.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS service.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: a 1-mill, 20-year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related equipment.
Perry Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Palmer Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for road maintenance and construction.
Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection.
Continental Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for street maintenance and construction.
Continental Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Miller City Village: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Ottawa Village: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire department personnel.
Monterey Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.
Greensburg Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction.
