A fire just south of Defiance early Saturday morning destroyed a barn and other property inside and nearby.
Highland Township firefighters were dispatched by Defiance County's E911 center to 25255 Holly Road — about four miles south of Defiance — at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a metal pole barn that was ablaze. The barn measured 30 feet by 50 feet, according to Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis, and was "fully involved" when firefighters began arriving.
Davis, who lives about four miles from the residence, said he was the first among them to arrive on the scene.
"... it was going pretty good," he said. "I could see it from my house when I left the driveway. I could see the glow in the sky when I left my driveway."
That indicated the size and nature of the fire, which took about 45 minutes to an hour to bring under control, according to Davis.
Most of one side of the barn burned away, he explained, while part of the roof collapsed. He described the barn and its contents — which included a tractor and workshop — as a "total loss."
A fifth-wheel camper next to the barn also was destroyed.
High winds did not help the situation, Davis noted.
"That wind was pretty horrendous," he said. "It was definitely pushing the fire. Once it (the barn) opened up the wind kept feeding it and feeding it."
As such, firefighters anticipated having to go back for possible rekindles. They did so at about 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, Davis reported.
The property's home was located about 50 or 60 feet away from the barn, but was not significantly damaged, although some siding melted, according to Davis.
"The house had some melted siding, but that was it," he said. "It wasn't very extensive."
Davis stated that firefighters used about 15,000 of water and 15 gallons of foam — employed to work into areas that are hard to reach — during the 5 1/2 hours they were on the scene.
A fire's cause had not been determined as of Sunday afternoon, but the state fire marshal's office was called and will be sending an investigator, Davis indicated.
Highland Township firefighters were assisted by those from Defiance, Noble Township, Continental and South Richland in addition to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported while cows in a pen in back of the barn were unharmed.
The property is owned by Emilee and Caleb Rankin, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
The fire was called in after a family member at the residence noticed smoke and flames coming from the barn, according to Davis.
