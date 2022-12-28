PETTISVILLE — A fire near here early Wednesday morning displaced a resident and destroyed a business.
Archbold-German Township firefighters — who were joined by those from six other area departments — were called to 152 Summit St. in the unincorporated Fulton County town at 1:10 a.m., according to Fire Chief Dave Davis. What they found upon arrival was the D3 Automotive building "fully involved," he noted.
Also jeopardized was an upper floor apartment on the east end of the structure from which the occupant, a male, already had vacated, uninjured.
"It was fully involved on the west end," explained Davis, adding that with the apartment on the east end, the fire "had started to work into that area."
Ridgeville Township Fire Chief Dan Benecke noted that the fire quickly turned into a "defensive" effort in which firefighters protect surrounding buildings.
"When we got there the main structure was well involved," he said.
He too explained that the fire hadn't yet consumed the apartment on the building's east end, "but with the fire load that was in that building with gasoline and the oils ... we went defensive right away."
Davis said firefighters worked to preserve a home just feet from the burning building, which on the west end was a metal structure.
" ... we put our efforts to making sure that didn't catch fire," he said of the neighboring house.
In this they succeeded while a couple nearby sheds did sustain some siding damage, according to Davis.
Benecke said tankers ran shuttles back and forth between Pettisville and a location in Archbold at Sauder Woodworking's distribution center where additional water was accessed.
"We were running off the hydrant system and a tanker shuttle running water from the Erie (Sauder) Distribution Center and hauling into the scene with tenders (tankers)," said Benecke.
A number of cars inside and around the burning building were destroyed or damaged while some were towed away to the Pettisville school across town as the firefighting effort was underway, Davis indicated.
A couple of burned out vehicles were visible in the pile of debris that remained Wednesday afternoon. Much of the detritus resembled disfigured metal siding and/or roofing.
An excavator also had been called in to pick through the debris and help firefighters find and eliminate hotspots.
Davis said it wasn't until 8:15 a.m. Wednesday that firefighters cleared the scene.
The fire's cause was undetermined following a look from a state fire marshal's office investigator, Davis told The Crescent-News.
"He ruled the fire undetermined because of the amount of damage," he said.
Besides Archbold and Ridgeville Township firefighters, the Delta; Fayette; Morenci, Mich.; Stryker-Springfield Township; and Wauseon fire departments assisted at the scene along with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
The property is owned by Lorimar Property, LLC.
