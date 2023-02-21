PAULDING — A fire late evening on Perry Street here damaged apartments, displaced residents and caused one injury with smoke inhalation.
The Paulding Fire Department was dispatched at 10:03 p.m. Monday to 117 W. Perry St. for heavy smoke from the apartments above the former Three Brothers Restaurant and Pub. Payne and Antwerp fire departments were called for mutual aid.
According to the fire department, Paulding Police Department and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office were first to arrive at the scene. Ed Bohn, EMA director in Paulding County, reported in a press release that police saw smoke coming from the second floor and were able to evacuate the seven apartments in the building along with the apartments to the west.
"The fire was contained to one apartment," he stated "But smoke and water damage occurred in some of the other apartments. One of the residents was transported to Paulding County Hospital for smoke inhalation."
Traffic around the courthouse square was rerouted while firefighters battled the blaze due to the supply hose that ran from the hydrant at Williams and Perry streets.
Twenty-two firefighters, along with Paulding EMS, Paulding police, the county sheriff's office, Van Wert C.E.R.T and Paulding County EMA provided support on the scene.
During the fire, displaced residents sought refuge at Hawg's Tavern until the Red Cross arrived to care for them.
Bohn said that firefighters had just finished training earlier in the evening.
"This was the first fire for the Paulding firefighters to use their replacement aerial ladder truck," Bohn said. "Ironically, the firefighters (had been) training on the aerial truck earlier in the evening."
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 1 a.m.
No cause of the fire was provided as of noon Tuesday.
