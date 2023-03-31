ARCHBOLD — An early Monday morning apartment fire here claimed one man's life and displaced other occupants.
The name of the deceased individual had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, according to Archbold-German Township Fire Chief Dave Davis.
"The fire is not deemed suspicious, however the state fire marshal has been there to investigate," said Davis on Thursday afternoon. "He has not yet released the name of the deceased individual, so I have no name to report."
At approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday firefighters were dispatched to the East Garden Apartments, 701 E. Lutz Road, Archbold for a structure fire, according to a press release issued by Davis.
An Archbold police officer and a Fulton Sheriff’s Office deputy were first on scene and advised the 800 building was fully involved. Additionally, a resident of the building was alerting other residents and indicating the fire was in apartment 803.
The resident advised he was unable to make entry into the apartment due to the fire, but believed someone was inside, the release noted. Officers attempted to evacuate the building and made several entries using fire extinguishers.
Efforts were unsuccessful.
Fire crews from the Archbold-German Township Fire Department immediately made an interior attack of the fire and performed search operations for trapped occupants. Firefighters located one individual inside of the apartment where the fire is believed to have originated, the release explained, but that person was deceased at the scene.
Other occupants of the apartment building were evacuated.
By 1:49 a.m. the fire was under control with damage limited to the one building. Fire departments cleared the scene by 5:07 a.m. Monday.
The Ohio Fire Marshall's Office was called to the scene to investigate the fire.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fire remained under investigation, according to Davis, and a cause had not been determined.
The building was not a total loss, but is uninhabitable because of smoke damage throughout, he reported. Because of that, all of the residents in the building have been displaced.
Assistance from the local Red Cross was received for those residents.
Davis also said that damage to the building is not noticeable from the exterior.
"You would never know there was a fire because the only exterior damage is a cracked window to the apartment where the fire was contained," he added.
Archbold Fire Department received assistance from Wauseon Fire and EMS, Ridgeville Township Fire Department, Morenci, Mich., Fire Department and Fayette EMS.
The Archbold Fire and Rescue Department reminded residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes, whether a single-family dwelling or an apartment or condominium, and to have and practice an escape plan, and be prepared to use it in the event of a fire.
