A fire northwest of Defiance Friday morning heavily damaged a Noble Township home.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 20975 Buckskin just before 9:30 a.m. by the county's 911 dispatch center. Noble Township Fire Department was the lead agency and received assistance from at least two other departments — Delaware Township and Jewell — but others may have responded as well.
The back of the home — facing Ohio 15 near the Buckskin Road intersection — appeared to have been the most heavily damaged, at least on the exterior. The fire severely burned and charred the back wall of the two-story residence around the rear windows, and had also damaged the northeast exterior of the home.
Firefighters extended a ladder up to a rear window, which was broken out.
Viewed just before 10 a.m., the scene was outlined by lighter smoke arising from the structure, the fire having been brought under control by then.
Because the location was so close to Ohio 15, law enforcement officers temporarily reduced traffic on the state route to one lane. Buckskin Road at Ohio 15 was crowded with fire department vehicles.
Further details were unavailable Friday morning.
The home is owned by Junior and Deborah Dockery, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
