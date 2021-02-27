An overnight fire this week in Defiance significantly damaged an eastside home.
City firefighters were called to 724 Alton Ave. — a one-story home located just south of Hopkins Street — at 11:55 p.m. Thursday after the owner (Ethan Schroeder) had called about a boiler fire.
Schroeder had tried to douse the blaze with an extinguisher, according to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, and thought he had succeeded. The fire department’s incident report, noted that Schroeder “believed he had extinguished the fire, but just wanted (the) fire department to come check.”
When firefighters arrived, however, they found the small home “with heavy amounts of smoke coming from the gable vents.” It turned out the fire was burning in the living room.
In the meantime, Schroeder and his family exited the home, while firefighters summoned more help. Firefighters from Highland and Noble townships provided mutual aid.
The fire report noted that the fire had extended into the home’s attic and crawl space. This required firefighters to cut holes into the roof and floor to access the flames.
Firefighters succeeded in bringing the fire under control before major structural damage was caused. In fact, from outside, the home appears to be intact with some roof damage, while the windows have been boarded up.
But Wilkins, who visited the scene Friday morning, indicated that the interior damage was significant. The living room was heavily damaged, while the bedrooms sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, he said, and the fire burned up one wall, in the crawl space and the attic.
The fire report lists damage at $70,000 — $55,000 to the property and $15,000 contents.
The home is not habitable, according to Wilkins. While the residents stayed with family Thursday night, the American Red Cross was contacted to provide help thereafter, he indicated.
Firefighters completed their work on the scene at 2:20 a.m. Friday, according to the incident report.
