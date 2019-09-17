Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins (white shirt) talks with participants in a fire demonstration event Saturday morning next to the city’s wastewater pollution plant on Ohio 281. The “Feel the Heat” program gave city officials and the media the opportunity to participate in a simulated fire suppression inside a portable training facility and observe other emergency situations.
