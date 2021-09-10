NAPOLEON — Five fire departments were called to a fire here Friday evening that ravaged a home.
At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, dispatchers called out Napoleon Fire Department to a fire at 5 Lakeview Drive, just off Oakwood Avenue.
The fire quickly engulfed the house, but the occupants were able to get to safety.
Ridgeville, Liberty-Washington and Monroe township fire departments, as well as the Liberty Center fire department, were dispatched for mutual aid.
According to scanner traffic on Friday evening, the American Red Cross was also called in order to give aid to the displaced family.
This is a developing story.
