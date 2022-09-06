An early Tuesday morning fire at a Defiance triplex caused major damage and displaced all of the residents, but no injuries were reported.
City firefighters were called to 1054 Holgate Ave. at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Assistant Chief Tim Bowling.
The fire was brought under control, but not before it caused significant damage. While the building exterior is a painted brick, an enclosed wooden stairway to the upper floor showed signs of having burned significantly.
The building's interior also sustained considerable damage, displacing a woman and her two children in one apartment and a single male in a second, according to Bowling. The third apartment in the building was vacant, he said.
No injuries were reported, he indicated, although three persons in the upper floor were checked out for possible smoke inhalation.
The state fire marshal's office also sent investigators to the scene. They were going through the home late morning Tuesday.
Bowling was unsure of the cause at that time.
While the Defiance Fire Department was the main responding agency, mutual aid was provided by other departments as well.
City firefighters remained on the scene late Tuesday morning while the state fire marshal representatives were there.
Further details are expected to be released by the fire department later Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.