For the second time in eight days, local firefighters came together to fight another large blaze at a Defiance business.
This one occurred Wednesday morning at Indoor Automart, 1700 Buckeye St. — a used vehicle dealership at Buckeye and Hopkins streets — on the city's eastside. Firefighters from many area departments provided manpower and equipment, but the fire appeared to have gutted the building.
No injuries were reported, according to one law enforcement source.
Heavy smoke billowed from the scene for more than an hour Wednesday morning and was visible for miles.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:57 a.m., but were still fighting an intense fire well over an hour after arriving. The building's roof collapsed by the time the blaze was brought under control.
Large volumes of water were applied by several fire vehicles, including two ladder trucks.
Water accumulated in an area just north of the building where a number of vehicles were parked. Many were sitting in ankle-deep or deeper water.
Defiance police assisted with traffic control, blocking several intersections, including East Second and Buckeye streets, Hopkins and Richland streets, and Greenhouse Avenue and Hopkins Street. Traffic also was blocked off on Spruce Street, east of the fire scene.
A fire engine was positioned at East Second and Hopkins into one lane of Second Street as it pulled water from a hydrant. A city street crew applied salt to the road there as water had frozen on the street in temperatures around 25 degrees.
First responders used a parking lot northeast of Spruce Street and Greenhouse as a staging area.
The list of fire departments that assisted Defiance at the scene included Highland Township, Noble Township, Jewell, South Richland, Sherwood, Napoleon, Holgate, Auglaize Township (Paulding County) and possibly others.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office also was on the scene.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.