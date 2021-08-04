The above vehicle — a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer — sits along Putnam County Road 19, just north of County Road B near North Creek Tuesday afternoon after being extinguished by Miller City firefighters. They were called to the scene around 3 p.m. after the vehicle was seen smoking. When they arrived the vehicle was engulfed by fire. The driver, Kenny Grant of Continental, escaped unharmed, according to Miller City's assistant fire chief, Ray Gerschutz. The fire also ignited a small area of a wheat stubble field on the other side of the road.

