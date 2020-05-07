A Thursday afternoon fire destroyed a small shed at a Richland Township residence.
Defiance County's E-911 center received a call about the fire at the Mark and Carrie Sonnenberg residence, 30425 Weichman Road, at 5:24 p.m. Thursday
The South Richland Township and Jewell fire departments were summoned initially, followed by the Florida Flatrock Fire Department. But there wasn't much firefighters could do to save the structure, which was completely destroyed.
According to Sheriff Doug Engel, whose department assisted at the scene, several ducks and a couple turkeys died in the fire while tools also were damaged.
The shed was located near the residence along the Maumee River, but the home was not harmed.
