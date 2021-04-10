A Friday evening fire destroyed one vacant eastside Defiance home, then spread to a second, causing severe damage.
Firefighters were called to the first fire at 48 Hickory St. — just south of East Second Street — around 8:30 p.m., and found the home fully involved, according to Defiance Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling.
"The first house was really going when we arrived," he explained.
Consequently, firefighters couldn't do much to save the house, which quickly collapsed and was destroyed.
"It was a complete, utter loss ... just a little pile," when he arrived, said Bowling.
But before that house was destroyed, it spread to the home due north of it at 44 Hickory St., probably from "radiant heat," according to Bowling.
Wind that blew from a southerly direction appeared to have been a significant factor in spreading the fire to the second home, according to Bowling. He observed that a home on the south side of the vacant residence (50 Hickory St.) wasn't damaged.
Siding on the south side of the home at 44 Hickory St. was severely damaged initially as was a garage. The fire had spread into the attic and roofing of the home, Bowling indicated, with flames bursting through the back side of the structure and roof area around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters brought that outburst under control by using Defiance's aerial ladder truck to drop water onto the roof area, but that couldn't keep the home from being severely damaged.
Bowling described the damage to the 44 Hickory St. home as "pretty much all over ... the back kind of burned off."
As a result, the occupants were displaced and the American Red Cross was called to assist them. They apparently were not home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Bowling said early Saturday morning that the cause of the vacant home fire was not known while the state fire marshal's office will send an investigator to the scene Monday morning.
Firefighters from at least seven area departments were called to the scene, including Defiance, Highland Township, Noble Township, Jewell, Sherwood and Delaware Township.
Napoleon brought an aerial ladder truck, but the apparatus was not needed while South Richland Fire Department provided backup to handle other service calls if necessary for Defiance.
A parking lot at Mercy Health Defiance Hospital — just north of the fire scene — was used as a staging area for firefighters and equipment.
Defiance police also provided traffic control, with Hickory Street blocked off for firefighters to deploy their equipment.
The home at 48 Hickory St. is owned by T3 Properties, Paulding, while the home at 44 Hickory St. is owned by Shawn Vires, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
