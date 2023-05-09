HICKSVILLE — A large barn at an unoccupied residence north of here was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
breaking
HICKSVILLE — A large barn at an unoccupied residence north of here was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
The barn at 03021 Buckskin Road — about two miles from Hicksville — caught fire during a controlled burn, according to first responders on the scene, and quickly burned to the ground. Brush was being burned near the barn, they indicated.
"Evidentially the window picked up and caught the corner (of the barn) on fire," said Hicksville's interim fire chief, Bruce Hart.
The conflagration ignited grass in a shallow ditch along the opposite side of Buckskin Road — across the road.
"It was pretty intense," said Hart. "... The smoke across the road was terrible."
Smoke was visible from some distance, according to those who saw it.
"It was down pretty good," said Hart when asked what the barn looked like upon firefighters' arrival.
By 2:45 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were applying water to all that remained — a smoldering pile of charred remains — while an excavator was being used to unearth hotspots and pick through the debris.
Hicksville firefighters were summoned around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, receiving assistance from the Sherwood, Farmer Township and Edgerton fire departments. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene also, by blocking traffic to give firefighters room to do their work.
Hart said the barn measured about 50 feet by 75 feet, but was in poor condition. The only contents inside that appeared to be of any significant worth was a small tractor.
"It was a building that had been deteriorating from year to year," Hart explained.
The property — located at the northeast corner of Buckskin and Hicksville-Edgerton roads — is owned by Michael and Jennie Ingram, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
A residence there is unoccupied, and also appeared to be in poor condition.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.