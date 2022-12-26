A fire on Defiance's northside rendered the premises uninhabitable.
Fist responders were called to 613 Gibson St., just south of Ralston Avenue, at about 12:57 p.m. Friday for a fire that reportedly began in the basement.
Defiance firefighters were aided by those from Noble Township and South Richland on a day when temperatures hovered around 0 degrees Fahrenheit and strong winds pushed wind chills even further down.
Defiance Capt. Kenton McQuillen said the home may be a total loss as there was fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home.
"It was in the walls," he said. "Basically, it burned through and completely destroyed a bathroom."
He said the home — built approximately 80 years ago — was of such construction that the fire traveled up the walls, making it difficult to access initially. While the fire is believed to have started in the basement, a bathroom on the south side of the residence was severely damaged.
Some contents in the home were salvageable, McQuillen indicated, but likely damaged by water.
"There was some contents (salvaged), but everything is going to be wet," he said.
The excessively cold weather conditions complicated the scene.
"We had trouble with hose lines freezing," said McQuillen.
Noble Township Fire Chief Charlie Weber said Defiance County's EMA office responded due to the cold temperatures and provided means to help firefighters warm up.
McQuillen said city firefighters were called back to the scene about 1 a.m. Saturday for a small rekindle that was extinguished.
The home is owned by Skyeler Belcher, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
