HAVILAND — A garage here was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, but the home it was attached to was saved.
Four area departments — Scott, Grover Hill, Payne and Paulding — were called to the blaze on South McKinley Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
According to Scott Fire Chief Jay Kopfenstein, the garage was joined to the home with a beezeway, which was damaged, but the residence was not. No vehicles were inside the garage.
The home's occupants were displaced for the night because the power was turned off, he explained.
Klopfenstein said smoke was showing when firefighters arrived while the fire was in between the ceiling and the roof. But firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down before it entered the home.
"I think we all did a good job on this one," he told The Crescent-News.
