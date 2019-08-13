FAYETTE — A three-unit apartment complex was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning in the village of Fayette.

At 12:04 a.m., Gorham-Fayette firefighters were called to a single-story apartment fire at 211 Walnut St. Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Archbold, Alvordton, Brady Township, Delta, Lyons-Royalton and Morenci, Mich.

Archbold Fire Chief Dave Davis relayed that one resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The fire displaced three families.

The Ohio Fire Marshal was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was unavailable at press time. Crews cleared the scene after 4 a.m.

