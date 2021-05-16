Fire destroyed a barn north of Defiance Saturday night.

The county's 911 center received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday concerning a fire at the northeast corner of Ohio 66 and Coressel Road.

The fire quickly destroyed a large barn at 03981 Ohio 66.

No injuries were reported.

A house and smaller barn on the property appeared not to be damaged.

Firefighters from Tiffin Township, Jewell and Noble Township in Defiance County were called to the scene along with Springfield Township (Stryker) in Williams County.

Firefighters were assisted by troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post — which shut down Ohio 66 until about 12:15 a.m. Sunday so first responders could stage — as well as the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

