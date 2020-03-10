OAKWOOD — A rural Oakwood home sustained heavy damage from a fire Saturday morning.
At 11:43 a.m., Auglaize Township Fire Department was called to 13636 County Road 169. Providing mutual aid were Paulding, Oakwood, Grover Hill and Crane Township-Cecil fire departments.
According to Auglaize Fire Chief Dave Schroeder, no one was home at the time of the blaze. The fire reportedly damaged an area that houses the kitchen and a bedroom.
Fire personnel were on the scene for approximately nine hours.
Assisting was Van Wert County CERT. The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office also was called to the scene to investigate on Monday.
According to the Paulding County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Wayne and Kristine Noffsinger.
