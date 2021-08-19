HAVILAND — A fire here Tuesday evening significantly damaged a single-story home.

The Scott, Grover Hill, Paulding and Payne fire departments teamed to battle the fire at 404 Spruce St.

According to one source, firefighters were on the scene for several hours, with the fire getting into the home’s attic. Damage was reportedly heavy.

Paulding firefighters were called at 8:14 p.m., and provided mutual aid to the other departments. Scott Fire Department was in charge of the scene.

According to the Paulding County Auditor’s Office website, the home is owned by Casey Harris.

