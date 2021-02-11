ARCHBOLD — An Archbold home sustained heavy fire damage Wednesday evening, with four departments responding to the blaze.

According to Archbold Fire Chief Dave Davis, crews were called at 5:57 p.m. to 100 Rosewood Court. Providing mutual aid were Ridgeville Township, Wauseon and Morenci, Mich., fire crews. Davis reported $25,000 in damage to the home in the area of the fireplace and adjoining wall near the furnace.

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 8 p.m.

According to the Fulton County auditor's website, the property is owned by Liborio and Connie Ramirez.

