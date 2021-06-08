The demolition of a former Defiance warehouse destroyed by fire is well underway, and could be completed as early as next week, according to the property owner.
Crews from L.J. Irving Jr. and Sons Demolition Inc., Napoleon, began clearing debris last week at the former A & H Automotive Enterprises Ltd. site at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street.
Some of the debris is going to the Defiance County Landfill south of Defiance while metal is being salvaged, noted property owner Al Howerton.
Mayor Mike McCann commented that "we're glad to see it move along. Al has been very good to work with and true to his word every step of the way, and we're excited to see what comes next."
Howerton isn't sure what that will be.
"We've got a handful of plans," he said, indicating that building costs "the way they are" have complicated the plan some. "I'm definitely staying in business. ... I haven't got a quote (for rebuilding). I've got a lot of ideas."
Howerton's warehousing business is continuing as he is renting space from Pontiac Logistics (located south of his property).
"He (Pontiac's owner) did a great job helping us," said Howerton.
His business buys and sells auto parts, mostly on a wholesale basis.
A city revolving loan fund of $80,000 has been authorized to help Howerton's demolition and debris removal efforts.
According to City Finance Director John Lehner, payment of this amount "is contingent upon completion of the demolition and re-establishing the business" within Defiance. "If those occur, the loan can be forgiven after five years."
Once the home of a Nafziger Ice Cream Co. plant, the two-story building at Davidson and Jackson was destroyed by fire on Jan. 19.
Howerton told The Crescent-News that his insurance company's investigation classified the fire as "suspected electrical."
