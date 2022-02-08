RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A home damaged by fire near here Monday night may be a total loss.
The fire occurred at the Michael Norden residence, located at 22-290 Township Road S (Defiance-Henry County Line Road), west of Henry County Road 22 and about two miles southwest of Ridgeville.
The home sits back on a lane, and from Road S appeared to be intact on the morning after (Tuesday). However, the inside damage is severe, according to Ridgeville Township Fire Chief Daniel Benecke.
"We did a good job of protecting the main two-story structure, but with the heat and smoke damage I think it will be a complete loss," he told The Crescent-News Tuesday morning.
While the homeowner was displaced, no injuries were reported. Norden had been at work at the time in Bryan and was contacted by that city's police department later in the evening, according to Benecke.
With initial uncertainty about Norden's whereabouts, firefighters attempted a search inside the burning home and had contacted the Springfield Township Fire Department in Lucas County to assist with a search dog. However, this was called off after Norden was located in Bryan, Benecke explained.
"Crews experienced high heat and zero visibility," he said, noting that the Henry County Sheriff's Office finally learned from a neighbor that Norden worked in Bryan and was able to contact him.
The fire's cause is listed as undetermined, Benecke noted, but the origin may have been the home's kitchen and related to a wood burning stove.
"A wood stove inside the kitchen, I believe, was a contributing factor," he said.
The state fire marshal's office was contacted.
Benecke estimated damage to the home at $130,000 along with $20,000 damage to its contents.
His department received helped from several surrounding ones.
This included automatic mutual aid from Archbold as well as help from Napoleon (which brought an aerial tower), Jewell, South Richland, Tiffin Township, Florida-Flatrock Township and Malinta-Monroe Township.
Additionally, the Ridgeville Fire Department's auxiliary provided refreshments to firefighters while the local McDonald's Restaurant franchise — owned by Jim Rivello — contributed food, according to Benecke.
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Monday and cleared at 11:13 p.m., he said.
Benecke had been the first on the scene as he lives nearby and the Ridgeville department is only a couple miles away. His department's firefighters and equipment arrived in 14 minutes, he said.
"When I arrived on the scene we had heavy smoke showing and the fire had self-vented itself out a window," Benecke explained.
A detached garage east of the home was saved.
