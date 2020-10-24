SHERWOOD — A house and attached garage sustained extensive damage Thursday evening from a fire.
Sherwood Fire Department was called at 8:29 p.m. to a garage fire at 12597 Lockwood Road. Providing mutual aid were Delaware Township and Hicksville fire departments.
Sherwood Fire Chief Darrel Rock reported that the fire spread to the living area of the home, which sustained fire, smoke and water damage throughout. The Ohio Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene on Friday. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, added Rock.
The fire was knocked down in approximately 45 minutes, though fire crews remained at the scene for a couple hours afterward.
The family has been displaced. According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Margaret Davis.
