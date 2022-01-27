PAULDING — Multiple departments were called on to extinguish a fire at the Paulding Pancake House, 113 E. Perry Street, on Thursday afternoon.
Paulding, Payne, Scott, Auglaize and Grover Hill fire departments were present at the scene along with Paulding police and EMS to put out the fire, which began at around 1:15 p.m. during the lunchtime hour at the restaurant.
Per fire chief Todd Weidenhamer, the fire began when a flame from a lit stove went up the wall in the kitchen area and into the ceiling. Firemen entered the rear entrance of the building and extinguished the fire while traffic on U.S. 127 was rerouted north with Jackson and Williams Streets blocked off. Residents in the apartments on the second floor of the buildings on the block and those in business on the first floor were evacuated and allowed to return.
No injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the fire.
Paulding Pancake House has been owned and operated by Amber and Oswaldo Martinez since the location’s opening in July 2018.
Per a Facebook post from the restaurant’s page on Thursday, Paulding Pancake House will re-open for business as soon as possible.
