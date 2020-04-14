Through BroadbandOhio, the state’s office dedicated to improving access to high-speed Internet, Innovate Ohio has been working with providers to find public hotspot locations that Ohioans can use in areas where they may not otherwise have access to Internet from home.
Providers not currently listed that are offering public Wi-Fi hotspots are encouraged to email together@governor.ohio.gov with contact information and a representative from BroadbandOhio will follow-up.
All of Ohio’s public libraries have Wi-Fi available and can be accessed from the parking lot. Residents can find their nearest local library using the following link: https://oplin.org/fal/.
