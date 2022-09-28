Defiance City Council approved financing mechanisms for two large upcoming projects during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Council also amended a contract for a wetland construction — delaying it for awhile — and set the stage for another Maumee River bank stabilization effort (see related story).
Two ordinances approved Tuesday concern separate projects, but their partial financing will be accomplished with a single bond issue.
The first provides for the issuance and sale of bonds totaling $1.935 million for installation of a new water line across the Maumee River near the west end of Preston Island.
The new plastic line will be 16 inches in diameter on the inside, and will replace a leaking line that is 16 inches on the outside.
In explaining the bond issue Tuesday, Finance Director John Lehner told council that the old line — which supplies water to Defiance's northside — was repaired twice this year.
"It is a critical piece of infrastructure to the northside, and it's time to replace it," he said.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The second ordinance concerning a big project allows for the issuance and sale of bonds totaling $1.305 million for the construction of Commerce Drive, east from Carpenter Road next to the Johns Manville plant. The road's purpose is to promote future economic development.
At present, Commerce Drive extends east for a short distance from Carpenter Road, and west from Domersville Road for approximately 600 feet following recent construction of that stretch. This was built for the new Harmon Business Park — visible from Domersville — which has its first tenant (A Packaging Group).
The area in between — measuring about a half mile — is where the city has turned its focus and the project will unfold. But the west end that has existed for some time will be rebuilt as well.
Funding for the project includes a $750,000 state grant along with $1.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. The city will provide the remaining $1.25 million or so, but Lehner noted that the city's capital improvements fund can't handle this amount at once, thus the bond issue.
Commerce Drive will fall within a tax increment financing (TIF) district, so some of this cost could be recouped through that mechanism. This allows businesses which locate along Commerce Drive to redirect property taxes into a TIF fund to pay off the infrastructure built there.
According to Lehner, the interest for the 20-year bond issue to cover the above two projects is expected to be around 4%.
Construction contracts for both of the projects were approved by city council earlier this year.
The water line project contract ($1.85 million) is with Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood; the Commerce Drive contract ($1,749,184) is with Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon.
