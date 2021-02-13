ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. recently reported financial results for the 2020 fourth quarter and 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.
The 2020 fourth-quarter financial highlights include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted): net income increased 43.5% to a quarterly record of $6.8 million; earnings increased 39.5% to a quarterly record of 60 cents per basic and diluted share; net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 12.1% to $14.1 million, which included a $1.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis; and non-interest income increased 88.5% to $5.6 million, primarily due to strong residential mortgage demand.
Additional highlights include: the efficiency ratio, adjusted for BOLI and PPP benefits, was 56.49%, compared to 63.67%; return on average assets adjusted for BOLI and PPP benefits, was 1.14%, compared to 1.18%; loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding COVID related loans, was only 0.29%; and net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%, compared to 0.03%.
The 2020 full-year financial highlights include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted): total loans increased 6.9% to $1.303 billion, and included $36.2 million of PPP loans; total assets increased 18.8% to a record $1.910 billion; total assets managed increased to a record $2.6 billion; deposits increased 23.9% to a record $1.596 billion; and net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 0.7% to $52.8 million, which included a $5.8 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Additional full-year highlights include: net income increased 9.2% to an annual record of $20.1 million; earnings increased 8.4% to an annual record of $1.80 per basic and diluted share; book value per share increased 7.6% to $22.25 per share; tangible book value per share increased 7.4% to $17.19 per share; and 2020 cash dividend increased 8.2% to 66 cents per share.
“Across the board 2020 was a record year for F&M, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer. “Our record results speak to the dedication of our 354 associates throughout our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets and our daily commitment to provide our communities with superior and individual financial services. In addition, our record performance demonstrates the success of our 2019 strategic plan that is focused on growing earnings and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $6.8 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 fourth quarter was 60 cents, compared to 43 cents for the same period last year. Net income for the 2020 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $20.1 million, compared to $18.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 12e months was $1.80, compared to $1.66 for the same period last year.
“Our provision for loan losses increased from $1.1 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019, to $7 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, as we prudently increased our allowance of loan losses primarily associated with the expected economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” added Eller. “The increase in our provision for loans losses was successfully offset by higher interest income, successful reductions in our cost of funds, interest and fees earned from the Paycheck Protection Program, a gain on the settlement of a BOLI contract, a 42% or $5 million year-over-year increase in non-interest income, and controlled non-interest expenses. 2020 was our sixth consecutive year of record earnings, while achieving our lowest efficiency ratio in 16 years.”
