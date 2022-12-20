PAULDING — This village’s budget for the new year is not yet adopted, but the finance director intends to have a permanent one in place for vote by the second meeting in January.
Cheryl Halter, Village of Paulding finance director asked village council for a couple resolutions during its meeting Monday that would allow for temporary appropriations until the budget is voted on.
“We have a million-dollar streets project that needs a special fund,” said Halter. “We have used $40,750 this year for engineering, so that fund needs to be established so pay-outs can be made. We got a grant from the state for $500,000 that will be in the fund as well, less the previous amount.”
The second resolution was for temporary appropriations while the permanent budget is drawn up.
“This is just to get us started for the new year,” she added. “I will have the budget for a vote by our second meeting in January.”
A finance committee meeting was set for Jan. 10 at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the budget.
She also reported that the audit had returned and that all looked well. Halter then talked with the council about the EMS contracts with the village.
“The EMS contracts last for three years,” said Halter. “Our current one expires on Dec. 31, so we need to renew. We can renew for another three years at the current rates or renew for a year. What would does the council want to do?”
Council member Barb Rife asked, “Would we keep the current prices if we only renewed for a year?”
“You could,” said Halter. “Or you could renegotiate with other terms, or a new three-year contract. It’s really up to the council.”
Rife added, “I think we should do a six-month contract that way we could work to get it done and not have to incur other charges. What are the costs to us? What does the village pay out?”
“The costs they incur from the village mostly come from the levies,” said Halter. “We are charged for runs and insurance.”
Council President Randy Daeger asked, “We could go six months and get an extension if we are not done with a new contract, couldn’t we?”
Burtch said that the townships needed to be brought in on the negotiations as well. Ending the discussion, Rife made the motion for a six-month contract with the current rates and a possibility of extension, if needed.
“We should be able to get this done in six months,” said Rife.
All of the resolutions were passed with suspension of the rules, so that they could be signed into law at the earliest possible date.
Halter then asked if she could allocate funds from the municipal tax transfer to the parks funds for the purchase of playground equipment. The total amount needed in the fund is $41,550. Jason Vance, village administrator, said that the allocation needed to be done before the end of the year.
“We need to buy new playground equipment and in order to get it at the current costs, we need to purchase them before the end of the year,” Vance said.
Additionally, Halter asked that $100,000 be allocated for the police fund and $250,000 for the debt reduction fund for capital improvements.
“Do we really need that much in the police fund?,” asked Daeger.
“That is up to council,” responded Halter. “The police department has purchased a new vehicle, and they have only used levy funds this year. So, they could get by with less in the fund.”
Council voted to approve Halter’s requests about the funds, but changed the police allocations to $50,000.
Vance said in his report that solid waste disposal would see an added 39 cents for the January-March surcharge.
“This means that the total bill will be $11.80 per month,” he said.
Vance added that the new improvement project will be announced in the beginning of the year.
“On Jan. 11 and 18 I will make announcements,” said Vance. “Then on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. we will open bids for the project.”
Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Development Office director was also at the meeting, and presented a plaque to council.
“For 20 years we have received the support of this council, and I am here to thank you tonight,” said Copsey. “I have a plaque to present to you. We are a 501©3, and the only way for us to survive is because of partnerships like this.”
In other news, council:
• granted an easement for the 213 S. Williams St. because of the existing garage extended a little over two feet into the alley.
• passed on a third reading a resolution setting zoning rules/guidelines for the village concerning solar panels in private residences.
• requested a hearing on a liquor permit for Corbin Griffiths for the property at 117 W. Perry St.
• Sue Crossman, EMS coordinator, submitted two names for paramedics: Samantha Fuentes, currently taking basic EMT classes; and Mandy Bryant, who works at Paulding County Hospital and is willing to take the next EMT classes available.
• entered executive session for discussion of employment and finances.
