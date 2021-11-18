A third consecutive challenging month for finances was discussed by the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
According to information provided by the humane society, the agency’s October report showed total income of $15,973.61 while expenses were $28,255.69 for a net loss of $12,282.08.
“Sadly it was another not so-stellar month — our third in a row — which is certainly not good,” said Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates.
According to Weaner, the main problem — for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus situation — is that the board has not held its largest annual fundraiser. This figured to bring in about $40,000.
“Again, we’re seeing the results of not having our fall fundraiser,” she said. “I’m hoping that we get some generous folks at the holiday here in the next six weeks because we are not going to end up looking very good. We are not in good shape as far as just general donations coming in, fundraising money.”
Weaner indicated that year-end letters will be sent out to potential donors.
Labor costs have risen 20% amidst the fundraising concerns, noted Weaner, but retaining employees remains challenging for the animal shelter. Board member Randy Deniston noted that the humane society is now competing with restaurants like McDonald’s which have increased wages due to labor shortages.
But even extra money is not solving the problem in the current labor market, according to Weaner.
“It doesn’t matter how much you’re paying these people, you can’t find quality people to work,” she said.
Board member Gary Dowler suggested that the humane society consider introducing longevity incentives to employees.
Deniston asked if the humane society should “reach out more aggressively for volunteers,” but Weaner said “we’ve had an uptick in volunteers” recently with a “good number” consistently helping out.
With costs rising, Weaner is proposing a 10-20% increase in adoption rates beginning in 2022. She plans to provide board members with figures to consider.
However, Dowler cautioned about a price increase, noting the humane society’s mission to provide adopted animals with new homes. He would like comparative data from other animal shelters.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 34 dogs were taken in during October, along with five cats. Seventeen cats were adopted in October, as well as 21 dogs. Nine dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 29 dogs as of Monday, along with 28 cats.
• learned that 81 humane society T-shirts or sweatshirts were purchased by supporters in the past two weeks through a website called “Bonfire.” She recommended that this effort, which is handled exclusively by the website, be continued with, perhaps, additional merchandise for sale such as mugs. The website handles all of the inventory and shipping, and takes a portion of the funds raised. “Thank you to our community and our supporters,” she said.
• heard Weaner express thanks to board members and others who’ve recently helped the humane society in different ways.
• was reminded that the board will hold a strategic planning session from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Defiance Eagles.
• learned that low-cost spay and neuter days will be moved from Friday to Thursday beginning in January. She said the animal shelter is booked into next year for these.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation changes for 2022.
