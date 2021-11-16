Defiance County's board of elections tallied uncounted votes Tuesday, but they didn't change the outcome of the Nov. 2 election.
Some eyes were focused on Ayersville Local School's 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy that was behind on Election Night, 488-486, with four provisional ballots within the district's five precincts still uncounted.
But when the county's four-member election board tallied them during certification procedures Tuesday, the result didn't change. Two votes did support the levy that funds the school's natatorium, but the other two were opposed.
That brought the final count to 490 no and 488 yes votes, leaving only a sliver of hope for district officials. Because the difference is less than one half of 1% of the total votes case in the election, an automatic recount is required.
The election board plans to conduct the recount at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at its offices in the Defiance County East building in Defiance, 1300 E. Second St.
While the board is not obligated to recount all precincts, all five in the district will be examined, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
"We'll actually count the whole thing (all five precincts) just so there's no question," she said.
The 1.6-mill, five-year levy was the second of two Ayersville renewals that didn't muster majority support among voters this November.
The final count for the district's 1%, five-year income tax renewal was 534 no and 445 yes.
District Superintendent Beth Hench has stated that a return to the ballot in May is likely.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, the few remaining votes didn't change the outcome of the closest political race.
The race for two Highland Township trustee seats featured four candidates with only two votes separating finishers two and three (Ken Zachrich and Richard Hoshock, respectively) on Election Night. But the few outstanding votes counted by the board of elections in that race Tuesday confirmed Zachrich as the winner by even a wider margin.
While Steven Flory earned one of the two trustee seats with 351 votes, Zachrich took the other one with 269, four votes ahead of Hoshock. Stephen Baldwin finished fourth with 157 votes.
