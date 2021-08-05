NAPOLEON — Henry County elections officials have provided the final list of candidates and issues that met Wednesday's filing deadline for the Nov. 2. election.

A partial list was published in Thursday's Crescent-News.

Eight tax levies were filed in Henry County — including two requests for new taxation in Damascus and Liberty townships — in addition to the ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal that voters in four counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) will be asked to decide. That issue was filed in Fulton County.

The only other countywide levy is the health department's 1.2-mill, five-year renewal.

A number of contested races also surfaced, including seven candidates for four Deshler Village Council seats and five candidates for four Hamler Village Council positions.

Napoleon, however, saw four candidates file for the city's four open council seats in November.

Only two of the county's 13 township trustee races are contested, with seven candidates for two seats in Damascus Township (centered in McClure).

Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file for the fall election. Their names would not appear on the ballot, but would have to be entered by each voter.

The list of Henry County filings, which will be certified by the county's board of elections on Tuesday:

Boards of Education

Holgate Local

(elect two)

Darlene Hoffman (inc.)

Liza Gerken-Schuller (inc.)

Joseph Pennington

Liberty Center Local

(elect three)

Neal Carter (inc.)

Clark Myles

John Weaver (inc.)

Andrea Zacharias (inc.)

Napoleon Area

(elect three)

Marcia Bruns (inc.)

Ty Otto (inc.)

Ryan Crandall

Patrick Henry Local

(elect three)

Eric Bostelman (inc.)

Michael Kneuven (inc.)

Thomas Taylor

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Council

(elect four)

Joseph Bialorucki (inc.)

David Cordes

Lori Siclair (inc.)

Kenneth Haase (inc.)

Deshler

Council

(elect four)

Mark Feehan

Richard McCance (inc.)

Kolby Seemann

Clint Smith

James Suber (inc.)

Karen Weber

Michael Woods (inc.)

Florida

Council

(elect four)

Brenda Bost (apptd. inc.)

Julia Heilman

Jim Sharp (apptd. inc.)

Hamler

Council

(elect four)

Elly Bordea (apptd. inc.)

Gary Delventhal

Benjamin Holbrook

Heidi Pinkham (apptd. inc.)

Candace Starkey (inc.)

Holgate

Council

(elect four)

Chris Healy

Brian Keith

Brenda Kimmich (inc.)

Liberty Center

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Malinta

Council

(elect four)

Melanie Anderson

Deena Arreguin (inc.)

Emilio Medina

McClure

Council

(elect four)

Andrew Borck

George Miller (inc.)

Maribel Perry

New Bavaria

Council

(elect four)

Jacqueline Aelker (apptd. inc.)

Jeremy Sheets (apptd. inc.)

Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Bartlow

William Jackson (inc.)

Dennis Panning (inc.)

Damascus

Ryan Arno

Terence Green

Keith Johnson

David LaRoe

Joshua Rettig

Kyle Sworden

David Weilnau

Flatrock

Thomas Bortz (inc.)

Nicholas Franz (inc.)

Freedom

Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)

Alan Damman (inc.)

Harrison

John Babcock (inc.)

Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)

Liberty

David Mohler (inc.)

John Overmier (inc.)

Marion

Thomas Mangas (inc.)

Joshua Michaelis

Douglas Prigge (inc.)

Ronald Schwiebert

Monroe

Karl Klein (inc.)

John Rettig (inc.)

Napoleon

Kyle Borstelman (inc.)

Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)

Pleasant

Andrew Clady (inc.)

Andrew Hoffman (inc.)

Richfield

Richard Flowers (inc.)

Nicholas Rettig (inc.)

Ridgeville

Carlos Grieser (inc.)

Charles Haines (inc.)

Washington

John Patrick (inc.)

Julian Westhoven (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Henry County Health Department: a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

Damascus Township: an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining the village swimming pool.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.

Harrison Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS service.

Liberty Township: an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses.

New Bavaria Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Pleasant Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments