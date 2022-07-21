Filling Homes near Napoleon recently received a $100,000 donation to build outdoor facilities and a new garden for residents. Pictured in one of the new facilities is Cathy Dennison (seated) along with, in back row, from left: Lorraine Beakas, director of facilities for Lutheran Ministries of Mercy/Filling Homes; Rev. Dr. Denise Brown; and Mary Ellen Nerod.
NAPOLEON — A $100,000 capital project donation to Filling Homes has helped provide residents and staff a new garden on the front lawn of the base facility located on Ohio 108 south of here.
The newly dedicated “Cathy Dennison’s Garden of Laughter and Joy,” was built with a gift from Mary Ellen Nerod, Cathy’s mother, and was intended as a thank you for the “exceptional care that Cathy has received for the last 49 years while residing there,” according to information provided by Filling Homes.
The $100,000 donation provided approximately 4,000 square-feet of concrete and brick walking paths, trees and perennial plantings, custom-built metal benches and year-round, wheelchair adapted, a covered picnic table and glider to accommodate family members who come to visit with their loved ones, “and for Cathy and her friends who want to spend time outside staff,” noted a press release.
“Cathy’s infectious laugh inspired the name for the garden, and in a formal service, Mrs. Nerod, along with Cathy and many residents and staff, gathered in the new garden as it was dedicated and blessed by Filling Homes’ chaplain, Pastor Denise Brown,” according to Fill Homes.
Remaining funds from the donation will be used to purchase carpet for Filling Homes’ chapel.
