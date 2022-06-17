Filling Homes’ Revival Committee members who helped plan the facility’s employee appreciation event scheduled for next week are, from left: Rechelle Bischoff, Sarah McCord, Morgan Welch, Lori Siclair, Taelor Lather and Allicyn Mangas.
NAPOLEON — Filling Memorial Homes will hold its “Peace, Love, Revival,” employee appreciation event Monday through Friday.
An organizing committee, representing several departments throughout Filling Homes, have a tie-dye-themed week of gifts and activities planned to show appreciation for each of the 300 plus staff members that carry out Filling Homes’ mission to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The coordinated effort will reach employees in each of the four counties, which includes 17 service sites in Napoleon, Wauseon, Archbold, West Unity, Bryan and Defiance.
The week’s events include Little Caesar’s Pizza gift cards, tie-dyed T-shirts from Three Cord, an outdoor music festival and a color run held at the Base Facility in Napoleon. All was made possible by the financial support of many generous donors as well as Thrivent Action Team dollars.
“We are thankful to the vendors for working with us to provide the pizza and shirts and the donations that made it all possible,” said Lori Siclair, committee member. “The last two years have been particularly stressful for the direct care workforce, and we are just so happy and excited to be able to gather once again as an organization and to truly celebrate our staff for what they do for the people we serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.