NAPOLEON — Two persons from a care facility headquartered on Ohio 108 just south of here recently testifed at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
NAPOLEON — Two persons from a care facility headquartered on Ohio 108 just south of here recently testifed at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
Filling Homes’ Vice President Carol Slight and Direct Support Professional Kathleen Binning, traveled to Ohio’s Capitol to provide testimony advocating for higher wages for direct care workers before the House Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.
“We are experiencing a direct care workforce crisis all across the state,” shared Slight. “We have a long list of families in desperate need of the services that we provide and 13 vacant beds that we could welcome them to, but with 63 open positions and a 45% turnover rate, we cannot offer placement. It’s heartbreaking and people are suffering.”
Slight turned to 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon whose district is home to 99% of Filling Homes’ service locations. Hoops is also one of the five-member subcommittee that would hear about the need to be able to offer a livable wage to current and potential direct care workers from Filling Homes and several other intermediate care facilities (ICFs) that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Residents of ICFs often have the most involved medical needs and require total care to achieve all activities of daily living like eating, dressing, positioning, bathing and hygiene needs and intimate care, according to a news release issued by Filling Homes. Beyond basic daily needs, the direct support professional (DSP) is often responsible for transportation, attending doctor appointments, passing medications, executing active treatment activities and assisting with daily therapy prescriptions, the release noted.
“We are extremely grateful to Gov. DeWine for the investment he has made in the DD field,” added Slight. “His concern and commitment to families are not questioned, but unfortunately, the current, proposed increase to reimbursement rates will support a $16 per hour wage for these workers. We do not believe it is going to be enough to stabilize our workforce, not when we look around and see local competition offering $20 per hour and more.”
Slight’s and Binning’s testimonies took place on the last day of the subcommittee’s hearings. The matter now lies with the full finance committee in the next step of the budget process.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.