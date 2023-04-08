Filling Homes

Filling Homes participated in the Ohio House Finance Committee’s subcommittee on Health and Human Services House Bill 33 hearings to advocate for higher wages for direct care workers funded by Medicaid. Pictured at the Statehouse are, from left: Kathleen Binning, direct support professional for Filling Homes; Lori Siclair, public relations coordinator for Filling Homes; State Rep. Jim Hoops of Ohio's 81st District; and Carol Slight, vice president of Filling Homes.

 Photo courtesy of Lori Siclair

NAPOLEON — Two persons from a care facility headquartered on Ohio 108 just south of here recently testifed at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.


