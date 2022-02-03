Political candidates for the Ohio Statehouse filed their nominating petitions Wednesday as required by state law (see related story), but those for U.S. congressional districts will have to wait a bit longer.
That's because the Ohio General Assembly has not completed the process of drawing up the state's 15 congressional districts. New U.S. House districts had been approved by legislators last year, but these were thrown out by the Ohio Supreme Court as too Republican-oriented, so the General Assembly had to start over.
Legislators have until Feb. 14 to draw up a new map for the 15 districts that will send representatives to Congress in Washington, D.C. With that date set, the deadline for congressional candidates to place their names on the May 3 primary ballot has been moved back to March 4.
For many years, area counties have been represented by the U.S. 5th District. But under the map that was rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court, the area was divided into the 5th and the 9th districts.
When the original map was in place, several candidates — including Republicans Craig Riedel of Defiance, representative of an Ohio House district (82nd), and Theresa Gavarone of the 2nd Senate District — declared their candidacies for the 9th District, held for decades by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo.
Now those candidates must await the General Assembly's actions.
Riedel isn't sure what the district will look like now, but he's committed to the race, having missed Wednesday's deadline to file for the Ohio 82nd House District he's represented for just over five years.
Riedel agrees that the redrawing process complicates things because, for example, he doesn't know with certainty where he will have to campaign.
"The way I look at it everybody is in the same boat," he said in a reference to other candidates for the district seat. "We're just having to wait patiently. We're excited to get started, but I just keep telling myself it's outside of my control, and everybody else that is going to get in he race is dealing with the same circumstance. I stay focused on the things in my control and continue to work on my game plan."
As a declared candidate, Riedel isn't sure whether he'll be able to vote on the new redistricting map that the General Assembly will be asked to approve.
"I plan to speak wih legal counsel," said noting that this is available in the House. "Whatever they tell me what to do I will take their guidance."
An attempt Thursday to contact Republican Bob Latta, congressman in the U.S. 5th District, for comment was unsuccessful.
Riedel also faces another potential contingency: Defiance County — where he lives — may not be part of the new 9th District. He considers this possibility remote, but knows it could happen.
Asked to comment on this scenario, he stated only that "I'm planning on beating Marcy Kaptur and finally giving northwest Ohio the conservative voice and leader that it deserves and needs in Washington."
According to a U.S. House of Representatives website concerning the chamber's history, the U.S. Constitution only requires a congressman to live in the state where his district is, but not the district itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.