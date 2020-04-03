• Henry County
City taxes:
For those looking to file the city of Napoleon income tax return, residents are asked E-file, use the tax tool or obtain blank forms online at www.napoleonohio.com.
Taxes can be prepared by a tax preparer or call 419-599-2821 for assistance over the phone. Blank forms are also available at the city building outside the utilities door or can be mailed out by calling 419-599-2821.
Email your information to naptax@napoleonohio.com or fax to 419-592-6748. Place return in an envelope and dropped in the utilities drop box.
