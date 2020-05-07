The Air Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Ohio Air National Guard stationed at Toledo’s Air National Guard Base, conducted flybys over of northwest Ohio communities, including Defiance, on Wednesday afternoon. The effort was to show support for front-line workers and essential personnel in the fight against COVID-19 and lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans.
featured
Fighter Wing flyby
Jenny Derringer
