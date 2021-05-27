Baker-Shindler Ready-Mix and Builder’s Supply Co. is being honored as a Fifty and Still Going Defiance business on June 3. The Fifty and Still Going program is sponsored by the city of Defiance and the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
Founded in 1921, Baker-Shindler Ready-Mix and Builder’s Supply Co. has been a thriving business in the Defiance community and surrounding area for 100 years.
In 1921, Frank Baker and Douglas C. Shindler incorporated the present Baker-Shindler Contracting Company constructing schools and commercial buildings. Four generations of the Shindler family, Douglas C., Walter, Doug, and Andrew, have led the company.
In 1936, the first office for the company was opened at the corner of First and Perry streets with the Central Mix Plant located on Columbus Avenue. In 1968, the office and ready-mix concrete plant moved to its present location on 525 Cleveland Avenue. The Baker-Shindler Company’s Defiance and Paulding plants serve a 50-mile area.
Notable Baker-Shindler Company projects are the construction of the 1924 Mark Center High School, the Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum, the 1949 Defiance Hospital, the Defiance Community Auditorium, Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital; and manufacturing facilities such as General Motors Powertrain, Defiance Precision Products, Johns Manville, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Grocery Products, Sauder Woodworking Company, Lafarge Corporation, and Chase Brass & Copper Company. Baker- Shindler Company supplied the ready-mix for several bridges crossing the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, with the latest being the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street in Defiance.
The June 3 recognition ceremony will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Masks are not required but are encouraged for those not vaccinated or those who feel safer wearing one. The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave. with an easy access entrance on Third Street.
